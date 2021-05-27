American International Group Inc. Has $19.22 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Churchill Downs worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after acquiring an additional 188,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $32,024,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $11,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $203.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.69 and a beta of 1.33. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.56 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 in the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

