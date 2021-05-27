American International Group Inc. Has $22.58 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,783 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cree worth $22,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Cree by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cree by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree stock opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.