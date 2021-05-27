American International Group Inc. Purchases 7,531 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hubbell by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hubbell by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $189.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $117.17 and a 12 month high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.