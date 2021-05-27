American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect American Superconductor to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.
American Superconductor Company Profile
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.
Read More: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.