American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect American Superconductor to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

