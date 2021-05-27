American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.23). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

American Superconductor stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. 171,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,414. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $405.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

