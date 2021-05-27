AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 576,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in AmeriServ Financial were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASRV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmeriServ Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,916,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASRV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. 7,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.95. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

AmeriServ Financial Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

