Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.64 million.

Shares of FOLD stock remained flat at $$9.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,929,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,105. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

