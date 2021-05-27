Amir Nashat Sells 232,295 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,716,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.17. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Morphic by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Morphic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

