Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.57). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,091,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AVROBIO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AVROBIO by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVRO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,008. The company has a market capitalization of $366.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

