Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.59). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of FATE opened at $76.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 over the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

