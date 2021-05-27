Analysts Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Announce $2.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,411.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,775 shares of company stock worth $6,951,421. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

