Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. KBR reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. 5,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 1.37. KBR has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $42.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

