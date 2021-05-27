Analysts Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. LSI Industries also posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433,102 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 219,466 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.