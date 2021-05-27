Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post $232.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the highest is $232.90 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $181.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $335.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.98. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,931,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Paycom Software by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.