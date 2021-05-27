Analysts Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

