Analysts Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTTR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 36,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.84. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

