Analysts Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 2,163,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $23,297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 370,291 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.