Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce $465.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.16 million and the highest is $532.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

In other news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSR stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. 1,782,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,144. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

