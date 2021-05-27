Analysts Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDYN. Cowen boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,246. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $851.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,976. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

