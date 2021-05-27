Analysts Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Nokia by 23.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Nokia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nokia by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 14.7% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.95 on Friday. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

