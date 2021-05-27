Analysts Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.19). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $405.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 61,907 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 133,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.