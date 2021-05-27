Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

NYSE SHAK opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $102.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

