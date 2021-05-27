Analysts Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT at $63.83

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,556,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $24,691,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after buying an additional 336,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 284,950 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO opened at $56.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.67. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

