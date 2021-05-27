Analysts Set Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

AUB stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,423. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

