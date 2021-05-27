Analysts Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target at $19.33

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 110,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,371. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $439.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

