Analysts Set Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) PT at GBX 390.67

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 390.67 ($5.10).

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

LON:BRW traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 343.38 ($4.49). 81,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 352.50 ($4.61). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 337.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 306.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In related news, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total value of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Also, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

