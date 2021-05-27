Analysts Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) PT at C$100.38

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$100.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$88.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$82.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.65 billion and a PE ratio of -70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$29.00 and a 12-month high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

