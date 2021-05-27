Analysts Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target at $155.50

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Synaptics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.49. The company had a trading volume of 176,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after buying an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $86,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

