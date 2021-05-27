Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) PT at $51.13

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ZYME traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,140. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

