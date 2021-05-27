Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2021 – L3Harris Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

4/30/2021 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

4/27/2021 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

LHX stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

