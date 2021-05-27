Analyzing First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $319.03 million 3.88 $81.48 million $2.59 16.78 Parke Bancorp $88.72 million 2.78 $28.43 million N/A N/A

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Bancorp and Parke Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.46%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 28.42% 9.68% 1.18% Parke Bancorp 34.44% 15.42% 1.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Parke Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through 7 branch offices in Galloway Township, Northfield, Washington Township, Collingswood, New Jersey; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

