Analyzing Poshmark (POSH) and The Competition

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Poshmark to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Poshmark and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million $16.84 million 35.98 Poshmark Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 10.17

Poshmark’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Poshmark and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Poshmark Competitors 210 1009 3097 59 2.69

Poshmark presently has a consensus target price of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 35.34%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 21.89%. Given Poshmark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Poshmark Competitors -4.56% -6.81% 0.53%

Summary

Poshmark competitors beat Poshmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

