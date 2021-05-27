Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report $127.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. Anaplan reported sales of $103.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $553.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.50 million to $554.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $694.04 million, with estimates ranging from $683.70 million to $712.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 117.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLAN traded down $7.38 on Thursday, reaching $49.61. 18,597,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

