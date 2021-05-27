Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Announces Earnings Results

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Anaplan updated its Q2 2022 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 545,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,356. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 1.97. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Anaplan from $87.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

