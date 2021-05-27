Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Announces Earnings Results

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Anaplan updated its Q2 2022 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 545,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,356. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 1.97. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Anaplan from $87.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.
About Anaplan
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.
