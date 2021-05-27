Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 111,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,439,406 shares.The stock last traded at $46.60 and had previously closed at $56.99.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. Analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $86,228,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $91,657,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

