AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.43.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,891,300 shares of company stock worth $55,370,270. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

