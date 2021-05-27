Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

