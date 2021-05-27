AnRKey X Reaches One Day Volume of $292,476.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. AnRKey X has a market cap of $5.97 million and $292,476.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00062172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00340523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00184015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00036393 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00826124 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,485,055 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io

AnRKey X Coin Trading

