Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien Sells 1,333 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $64,757.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,071.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ATEX stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Anterix by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Anterix by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

