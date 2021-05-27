Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Antero Resources stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 4.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 57.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 453.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 155,097 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $30,192,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 432.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

