Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CFO John E. Gallina Sells 46,444 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ANTM opened at $394.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.05 and its 200 day moving average is $335.82. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.65.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
