Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CFO John E. Gallina Sells 46,444 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ANTM opened at $394.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.05 and its 200 day moving average is $335.82. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.65.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

