Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Update

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AOXG remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,893. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile
