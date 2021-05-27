Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 50,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 411,500 shares of company stock worth $2,353,095 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 54,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

