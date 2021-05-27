Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.56

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 2180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,791 shares of company stock valued at $431,391. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $23,061,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,391,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 211,397 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 211,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after buying an additional 184,604 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

