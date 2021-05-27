Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

AINV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $913.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at $3,946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 156,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 50.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 101.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

