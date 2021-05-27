Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.0% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $126.85 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.