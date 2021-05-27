Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Daniel Durn Sells 25,500 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Durn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Materials alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.