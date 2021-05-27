Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $153.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.58.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $136.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.54. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

