Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in May

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Aqua Power Systems stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Aqua Power Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars.

