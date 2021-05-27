Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Sells $235,386.32 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $68.46.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after purchasing an additional 869,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 792.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 833,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after purchasing an additional 347,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACA shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.
