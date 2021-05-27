Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Sells $235,386.32 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after purchasing an additional 869,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 792.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 833,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after purchasing an additional 347,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACA shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

